Birmingham teenager, 15, admits random riverside knife murder of 12-year-old schoolboy Leo Ross

A teenager has pleaded guilty to murdering 12-year-old Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross by stabbing him in the stomach during a random attack in parkland.

Leo died after being taken to hospital from a riverside path in Shire Country Park, Hall Green, Birmingham, on January 21 last year.

Leo, described in a family statement released shortly after his death as an “amazing, kind, loving” boy, was walking home from the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood when he was stabbed.

Leo Ross, 12, who died hours after he was found with a stab wound to the stomach (West Midlands Police/PA)

The youth, who was 14 at the time of the killing and is now 15, also admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on January 19 and 20 2025 and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 21 2025 in relation to separate attacks on other victims, as well as having a bladed article on the day he killed Leo.

He denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm on October 22 2024 and assault by beating on December 29 2024 in relation to two further victims and those charges were ordered to lie on file.

Subsequent police inquiries established that the knife used to kill him was thrown into a nearby river, while the youth responsible, riding a bike, had previously hunted down and attacked several women in local parkland.

An inquiry by West Midlands Police also found that the killer opted to hang around to talk to officers at the murder scene, falsely claiming he had stumbled across Leo lying fatally injured beside the River Cole.

It also emerged that Leo had no connection with his attacker and was subjected to what senior officers believe was a completely random and unprovoked stabbing.

The defendant’s guilty pleas were entered more than six months after a trial was postponed to allow psychiatric experts to assess the defendant, who cannot be identified due to his age.

The scene of the murder in Shire Country Park (Jacob King/PA)

Judge Paul Farrer KC said sentencing would be set for February 10 and would likely last the full day.

He told the defendant: “I can’t sentence you today for a number of reasons. You will be sentenced on the 10th of February and you will be brought from wherever you are being kept to Birmingham where you can speak to your lawyers.

“In the meantime you are remanded into youth detention.”

The defendant, who wore grey tracksuit bottoms with a black t-shirt and a grey jumper draped over his shoulders, said yes when he was asked if he understood.

Speaking after the hearing, Jonathan Roe, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a senseless act of violence that has devastated a family and robbed a 12-year-old boy of his life.

“Leo Ross should have had his whole future ahead of him, and he should have been able to walk home from school without harm.

“It seems unimaginable that a 14-year-old would use a knife to intend to murder another or seriously injure them causing their death, but that is what occurred on that day.

Police officers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham (PA)

“The defendant’s guilty plea today means Leo’s loved ones have at least been spared the ordeal of a trial. Our thoughts remain with them as they continue to cope with this unimaginable loss.

“There are no excuses for carrying a knife and I hope this case serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of carrying and using knives.”

In a statement released through West Midlands Police, Leo’s foster family said: “Not a day goes by where we don’t think about Leo. His loss has impacted us deeply and his absence is felt constantly.

“Leo was the sweetest, kindest boy who put others before himself. He was loved by all that knew him, he made friends with everyone he met, young or old.

“He was wise beyond his years, full of knowledge and facts, full of life. A life cut short by a senseless act.

“We hope justice is served and we can get some closure, whatever the outcome, it still does not give Leo his life back, the life he truly deserved to live to its fullest.”

Leo’s birth mother, Rachel Fisher, added: “My son Leo was the sweetest, most kind-hearted boy. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.

“My baby’s life was stolen for no reason whatsoever.

“My life will never be the same again without him. He will be loved and missed forever.”