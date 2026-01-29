Baby born in hospital after pregnant woman hit in e-bike hit and run, police say

A pregnant woman has given birth in hospital after she was hit by an e-bike which failed to stop at the scene of the crash.

The collision happened in Herbert Avenue, near to the junction with Manor Avenue, in Poole, Dorset, on Monday, January 26.

A Dorset Police spokesman said that the pedestrian, in her 30s, was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Her baby, which was born in hospital, remains in a serious condition, according to a force spokesman.

He said: “Officers investigating a road traffic collision in Poole are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

“At around 3.50pm on Monday 26 January 2026 a collision occurred involving an e-bike and a pedestrian in Herbert Avenue, near to the junction with Manor Avenue.

“It was reported the rider of the e-bike failed to stop at the scene.

“The pedestrian, a pregnant woman aged in her 30s, attended hospital for treatment.

“Her baby, who has since been born, remains in hospital in a serious condition.”

Police Constable Dan Blagden, of the force’s roads policing team, said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage or witnessed the manner of the riding of the e-bike prior to the collision.

“We understand there was a pillion passenger on the e-bike at the time of the incident and we would ask this person and the rider to come forward and speak to police.”