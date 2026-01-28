Tributes paid to British Army officer from Roscommon killed in training incident

Tributes have been paid to a British Army officer who grew up in County Roscommon, after he died following a live firing training incident in England.

Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died on Sunday following the incident at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

Known locally as Gilbert, Captain Muldowney grew up in Ballinameen, near Boyle after his family moved there from Dublin when he was a child.

His father, David, is a permanent deacon in the Diocese of Elphin.

The Dioceses of Achonry and Elphin released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying they “join in offering our condolences and prayers to Deacon David Muldowney, his wife Meg and their daughters, on the tragic death of their son and brother Gilbert”.

Parish priest Very Rev Lawrence Ebuk said the community was “devastated” and said the Muldowneys are a “close knit, humble nice family”, describing them as “good people”.

The officer served as a fire support commander within 129 (Dragon) Battery of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery.

The MoD said Capt Muldowney was an “immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired those around him”.

An Army spokesperson said: “The circumstances surrounding Capt Muldowney’s death are being investigated, and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

Commanding officer of 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Waller said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney.

“Known to all simply as Gilbert, he was an immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired everyone around him.

“Professionally, Gilbert was an outstanding officer who consistently put his soldiers first.

“He led from the front in all that he did, a quality that defined his character.

“His leadership, courage, and sense of duty earned him the respect and admiration of all who served alongside him.

“Friends and colleagues will remember Gilbert for his easy-going nature, boundless energy, and infectious sense of humour.

“He had an extraordinary ability to lift spirits and make the best of any situation, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.

“Gilbert was an unforgettable character and a rising star within the Army and the Regiment.

“His loss is deeply felt by his comrades and friends, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this most difficult time.”

Captain Helen Brackenbury said: “Gilbert was a truly kind person, highly competent and endearingly joyful”.

Capt Brackenbury added: “He served all those under his command in a highly authentic manner, unapologetically himself – every day he displayed a level of spirit I continue to be in awe of.

“It has been the pleasure of my career to have served alongside him, and I consider myself very lucky to have been his friend.”

Capt Muldowney joined the Army on January 5 2020, commissioning into the Royal Artillery on December 11 2020 after attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.