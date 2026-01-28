Sir Keir Starmer to meet Xi Jinping on crucial day in Beijing

Sir Keir Starmer will meet Xi Jinping on Thursday at the start of a day of crucial meetings for the Prime Minister in Beijing.

The meeting is the second between the two men and represents the culmination of months of preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit as he seeks to reset relations with China.

Sir Keir has so far declined to say what subjects he intends to raise with Mr Xi amid pressure back home to bring up human rights issues including the detention of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uigher minority.

Asked on the flight to Beijing whether he would bring up these issues, he said he had “always raised the issues that need to be raised” on foreign trips but would not “get ahead of” himself on the specifics.

Later in the day, Sir Keir is expected to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and sign a number of new agreements between the UK and China.

The Prime Minister is understood to regard Thursday’s meetings with the Chinese leadership as crucial for Britain.

One agreement expected to be signed on Thursday will provide for joint UK-Chinese law enforcement operations aimed at preventing gangs smuggling people across the Channel by disrupting the supply of small boat engines.

Some 60% of the engines powering the small boats crossing the Channel have been found to be Chinese-manufactured while the boats are often made using Chinese parts.

The deal is expected to cover intelligence sharing on smugglers’ supply routes and direct engagement with Chinese manufacturers to discourage them from supplying the gangs.

It will also see the two nations agree to step up the removal of people with no right to be in the UK and crack down on Chinese gangs manufacturing synthetic opioids.

Ministers will hope the agreement helps cut the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats, something Labour has promised to reduce significantly by the next election.

So far the crossings have continued, with 933 people making the journey already this year, bringing the total since Sir Keir came to power to 65,647.

Ahead of the meetings, Sir Keir said: “This deal will help us cut off the supply of boats at source – stopping crossings before lives are put at risk and restoring control to our borders.

“This is Britain back at the top table, delivering real results for the British people through our international relationships.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is accompanied by a business delegation (Carl Court/PA)

Delivering results for the British people has been one of Sir Keir’s key themes on his trip to China as he seeks to emphasise the practical benefits of engaging with Beijing.

To that end, he has flown with a delegation of 54 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions looking to deepen ties with the country.

Addressing the trade delegation on Wednesday, Sir Keir said they were “making history” as the Government attempted to build a more “consistent” relationship with China.

But he added: “Everything that you’re doing here, that I’m doing here, is focused on how do we benefit people at home in the United Kingdom where, whatever’s going on in the world, I’m afraid, their number one concern will be the cost of living.”