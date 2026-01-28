Mother of grade error student says inquiry into his death must take place

The mother of a student who took his own life after wrongly being told he had failed his degree says there must be a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into his death.

Tracy Scott, the mother of Ethan Scott Brown, says there must be accountability from the University of Glasgow.

She spoke after a report by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) found there was a “systemic risk to academic standards” in the university’s processes.

Ethan, 23, was due to graduate in December 2024 after studying geography at the University of Glasgow.

Ethan Brown’s mother Tracy said there must be accountability (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, in September 2024, the university told him he had not been awarded a grade for one course and would therefore not be eligible to graduate with an Honours degree.

His family say that, as a result, he went on to take his own life on December 13 2024, the day he should have been graduating.

He was found dead in his bedroom by his mother early that morning.

She spoke to the BBC after the QAA reviewed the university’s assessment regulations, arguing that the report contradicts the university’s previous explanation that there were no systemic failures.

She said: “Ethan’s not isolated. They try to deny this being systemic, this report says it’s systemic.

“This is why this will be passed over to the Crown office – we really need a fatal accident inquiry.

“We have to safeguard and protect.”

She continued: “It’s still very emotional. We all cry every day. We miss Ethan.

“But we will continue, we’re not going away.

“They have to put changes in place and be held accountable for their incompetence.”

Tracy Scott, centre, with family lawyer Aamer Anwar (Jane Barlow/PA)

It is understood that the Crown Office is currently re-examining the circumstances of Ethan’s death.

His family, who are represented by Aamer Anwar & co, have been urging the Crown Office to launch an FAI, which would scrutinise the events around his death.

A university spokesperson said: “We are profoundly sorry that Ethan tragically took his own life and understand the deep distress it has caused his family. We offer a sincere apology as well as our deepest sympathy.

“Following an internal investigation into assessment regulations, the university self-referred to the Scottish Funding Council.

“The university fully accepts the recommendations subsequently made by the QAA peer review and the risks it identifies.

“Since February 2025, we have worked to address the issues highlighted in the internal investigation and will implement the recommendations of the QAA review through a comprehensive plan that builds on current change projects.”

The Crown Office said the views of the deceased’s next of kin would be sought ahead of any decision on an FAI.

A spokesman said: “The circumstances of Ethan Brown’s death are being re-examined in light of new information.

“The family have been informed and will be kept updated.”

In December 2025, Ms Scott posthumously collected Ethan’s geography degree on his behalf at a ceremony in Glasgow.

University vice chancellor Professor Andy Schofield said at the time: “We acknowledge his achievements, his hard work, we honour his place in the University of Glasgow story and the enduring impression he leaves behind.”