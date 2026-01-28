King and Queen to attend screening at Windsor Castle for new nature documentary

The King and Queen will attend a screening at Windsor Castle for a new documentary about Charles’s environmentalism.

They will be accompanied by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester on Wednesday evening for the premiere of the new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, the film follows Charles as he reflects on the importance of harmony between humanity, nature and the environment, encouraging audiences to see ourselves as part of nature rather than apart from nature.

The King at Dumfries House during filming for Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision (Tim Cragg/Passion Planet/PA)

It also recounts how, as Prince of Wales, Charles pursued environmentalism before it was a mainstream concern, as well as the opposition he faced.

The film will detail his championing of organic farming, and his advocacy for the science behind biodiversity loss, deforestation and climate change, long before these issues were widely discussed.

Shot across four continents by award-winning production company Passion Planet, the film will document how nature is in decline all over the world, and the effects are increasingly hard to ignore, but will offer a hopeful vision for the future.

It will show how The King’s Foundation, which has its headquarters at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, has embraced this approach through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills.

The documentary was made by Prime Video in collaboration with The King’s Foundation, which was founded by Charles in 1990.

Kate Winslet narrates Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision (The King’s Foundation/Courtney Louise Photography/PA)

Winslet became an ambassador for the charity last year and attended the foundation’s awards ceremony at St James’s Palace in June 2025.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be released on February 6 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.