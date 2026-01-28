First female Archbishop of Canterbury legally confirmed at St Paul’s service

The first woman appointed to the Church of England’s top ministry role has been officially confirmed in her post as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at a historic London service.

Dame Sarah Mullally legally took up the position in a ceremony in St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, before her installation – or enthronement – at Canterbury Cathedral in March.

Ahead of the service, she spoke of her hopes to lead with “calmness, consistency and compassion”, in what she described as “times of division and uncertainty for our fractured world”.

A heckler is removed during the Confirmation of Election ceremony (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A heckler, who appeared to be dressed in religious clothing, briefly interrupted proceedings and was escorted from the cathedral – although it was not immediately clear what they said.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said “full opportunity” had been given for lawful objections, but none had been received and the process would therefore continue.

Dame Sarah served as Bishop of London for almost a decade, and is also a former chief nursing officer for England, and was officially named in October as the first female to be chosen as the top archbishop.

The Confirmation of Election ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

While, technically, the King is head of the Church of England, the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and is the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

There were an estimated 1.02 million regular worshippers across the Church in 2024, up from 1.01 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, there are said to be 85 million people in more than 165 countries around the world forming the Anglican Communion.

Those gathered at the St Paul’s service – including bishops and clergy, local schoolchildren and those from across the Church and the Anglican Communion – heard that Dame Sarah “steps into history” as the first woman to take the top ministry role.

Incoming Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, talked with the King days before her confirmation of election (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a statement before the ceremony, Dame Sarah said: “It is an extraordinary and humbling privilege to have been called to be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. In this country and around the world, Anglican churches bring healing and hope to their communities. With God’s help, I will seek to guide Christ’s flock with calmness, consistency and compassion.

“These are times of division and uncertainty for our fractured world. I pray that we will offer space to break bread together and discover what we have in common – and I pledge myself to this ministry of hospitality.

“I want us to be a Church that always listens to the voices of those who have been ignored or overlooked, among them victims and survivors of church abuse who have often been let down.

“I am committed to equipping the Church to be a kind and safe place that cares for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, as we rise to the challenge of God’s call to justice, equity, peace and the care of creation.”

Dame Sarah Mullally during the ceremony (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Between the St Paul’s service and her installation at Canterbury Cathedral, Dame Sarah will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the leaders of other Christian denominations and other faiths in the UK.

She will also meet with Charles at some point in the intervening period, to pay the traditional homage to the King.

On Sunday, she was pictured speaking with Charles after she delivered a sermon at a service on his Sandringham Estate.

She did not preach at Wednesday’s service and is not expected to before her installation in March, although she will appear at General Synod – the Church’s parliament – in February in London where she will give the presidential address.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York (Gareth Fuller/PA)

On being named last year, Dame Sarah promised to tackle safeguarding failures in the Church, saying the “dynamics of power” must be confronted.

She replaces Justin Welby in the Church’s top ministry role after he resigned more than a year ago over safeguarding failures in the handling of the notorious case of prolific abuser and Christian camp leader John Smyth.

Earlier this month, a complaint against Dame Sarah over her handling of an abuse allegation by a man known as survivor N against a priest in the Diocese of London was dismissed, although it is understood the complainant might appeal against the decision.

Dame Sarah has been described by the Church’s lead bishop for safeguarding, Joanne Grenfell, as having “full commitment to safeguarding – strengthening systems and processes, and improving the culture across a large, complex organisation”.

Ms Grenfell said while “scrutiny is right”, Dame Sarah must also be given “room to lead as we work to grow a safer Church that serves communities across England”.

Mr Cottrell, who has been leading the Church in the interim between Mr Welby’s resignation and Dame Sarah’s official start in the new role, paid tribute to her as having a “clarity of thinking, wisdom, grace and holiness”, which he said “is what the Church needs right now”.