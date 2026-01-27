‘We are not going away’: Sarwar calls for hospital inquiry to be reopened

The Scottish Labour leader has told government ministers “we are not going away” as he called for the inquiry into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be reopened.

Speaking on Tuesday to mark 100 days until the Scottish Parliament elections in May, Anas Sarwar called for Lord Brodie to reopen the inquiry and question Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney and Shona Robison.

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, which heard closing submissions last week, examined the design and construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which are on the same campus in Glasgow.

It was launched in the wake of deaths linked to infections, including 10-year-old Milly Main in 2017.

Mr Sarwar said: “I believe what has happened at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is criminal incompetence. It’s negligence, it’s criminal incompetence, and those responsible must be held to account.

“What the public inquiry has done is look in detail at the decision-making and the decision-making gaps in the managers and the staff on the site.

“What it hasn’t done is investigate and question those responsible for the political decision-making. So I believe that Lord Brodie should reopen the inquiry.

“That he should hear directly from the First Minister at the time, Nicola Sturgeon, from the Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary at the time, John Swinney, and from the Health Secretary at the time, Shona Robison.

“So we can have full transparency about who knew what and when and why that hospital was allowed to open too early and the negative consequences, devastating consequences, that follow with patients getting infections they shouldn’t have and lives were lost when they shouldn’t have, too.”

Closing submissions to the inquiry, which is examining the construction and maintenance of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, were made last week.

In its statement, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde sparked a political firestorm by claiming “pressure” had been put on the board to open the hospital, admitting it was opened too soon.

Opposition politicians accused the Scottish government including Ms Sturgeon of being the ones who applied pressure to open the facility, which was plagued by infection issues which resulted in deaths.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon should answer questions, Mr Sarwar said (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar continued: “Let me make this abundantly clear to every single minister in government, every single official – we are not going away. We will get the answers, we will get justice and you may try and evade that for the next 100 days, but in 100 days we will elect a new government in this country.

“In 100 days, we will get our NHS back on track. In 100 days, we will save our NHS, but in 100 days we will then also shine a light on the most ultimate cover up in this country’s political history, and you will be made to pay the price.”

A spokesperson for the First Minister said that Mr Swinney would give evidence if invited to do so.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “The Government brought forward the public inquiry so that families – some of whom I have met, and to whom I pay tribute for their work and their diligence following the trauma that they have undoubtedly experienced – can get answers to the questions that they are posing.

“It is because we have instigated a public inquiry that, I believe, we are getting to the truth, and it is right that Lord Brodie now be given the space to consider all the evidence.”

Ms Sturgeon and NHS GGC have been approached for comment.