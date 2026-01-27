UK should forge deeper diplomatic ties in Greenland after Trump threat, MPs told

Britain should establish a permanent diplomatic presence in Greenland so that the Arctic territory does not feel isolated from its allies, a cross-party group of MPs has been told.

A call for the UK to extend its links with the vast Arctic island, beyond its current honorary consulate, comes amid Donald Trump’s ongoing apparent desire to take over Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark.

The US president’s wish to annex Greenland has over recent weeks caused a divide between America and its traditional European allies.

Tensions were somewhat quelled after a meeting between Nato chief Mark Rutte and Mr Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum last week, but details of a “deal” the US leader claimed was discussed have not yet been forthcoming.

European allies, including the UK, have rallied to Denmark’s side during the diplomatic crisis, which Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen warned could spell the end of Nato.

Now a Danish MP and former minister has told Westminster politicians that they should push for a permanent British consulate in Greenland, where the UK currently maintains the presence of an honorary consul.

Rasmus Jarlov, who chairs the Danish parliament’s defence committee, said it “would be very positive if there would be a British consulate in Greenland” as he spoke at a Westminster Hall event.

He also told the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the Polar Regions: “The Canadians just opened one just few days ago, and the French are doing it – I’m saying that because I know that will provoke you doing it – so please give that a thought.

“The Greenlanders want connections to the rest of the world, and they don’t want to be isolated, they don’t want to be dealing only with the Americans.

“The Americans have so far had pretty much a monopoly on a foreign presence in Greenland, and it’s important that it is opened up to other countries.”

Ottawa’s new consulate in Greenland’s capital Nuuk is set to open next week. France’s is also expected open in February.

Mr Jarlov also told the audience at the APPG meeting that Denmark was “as upset” by Mr Trump’s suggestions that Nato allies stayed back from the front lines in Afghanistan as the British had been.

He added: “But we also have not spent that much energy on it, because we’ve been fully-focused on getting something constructive out of the Greenland talks.”

No solid details of a deal between the US and Denmark over access to Greenland have yet emerged, he also told the gathering.

The meeting of the APPG on the Polar Regions marked a revival for the group, which has been defunct since before the general election in 2024.

Elsewhere, as Nato nations redouble focus on the so-called “High North” region, Sir Keir Starmer spoke with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday afternoon.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the pair “agreed on the need to step up security in the High North and across Europe to deter threats posed by adversaries such as Russia”.

They also spoke about Ukraine, with the spokesperson adding: “They underlined the importance of ensuring Ukraine has the long term security assurances and continued international support it needs to secure a just and lasting peace.”

The Foreign Office was contacted for comment.