Supercar driver banned for six months after crashing McLaren into motorhome

The driver of a McLaren supercar who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a motorhome, badly damaging his vehicle, has been handed a six-month driving ban.

Suffolk Police said the driver was “extremely lucky” the crash did not lead to more serious injuries.

The force said Oliver Strickland-Miller was driving his McLaren 720S on the A12 near Lower Hacheston when he lost control and collided with a motorhome on November 12 2023.

The 41-year-old, of Lower Farm Road, Ringshall, Suffolk, pleaded guilty to careless driving and was sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

Oliver Strickland-Miller pleaded guilty to careless driving (Suffolk Police/ PA)

The force said Strickland-Miller was ordered to pay costs of more than £1,500 and banned from driving for six months.

He had been summonsed to court after rejecting a driver improvement course, Suffolk Police said.

Those involved suffered minor injuries.

Pc William Hudson, who led the investigation, said: “Strickland-Miller was extremely lucky that this collision didn’t lead to more serious injuries.

The motorhome was left on its side after the crash (Suffolk Police/ PA)

“His car was badly damaged, while the victim’s motorhome was left on its side with debris strewn across the road, closing a major transport route.

“This must have been very frightening for those involved and for anyone who witnessed the incident.

“Hopefully the severity of the incident, alongside the driving ban and costs, will be a much-needed reminder of the importance of driving safely for the driver and for all road users.”