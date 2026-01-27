Sir Simon Hughes distressed by Mail publisher targeting him, court hears

Former politician Sir Simon Hughes found it “distressing” that the publisher of the Daily Mail allegedly targeted him using “unlawful means” for the purposes of “their own profit”, the High Court has heard.

Sir Simon gave evidence at the court on Tuesday in the trial of his claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

His claim does not relate to any published articles, but instead concerns an alleged incident of unlawful information gathering (UIG), which is said to have involved a Mail on Sunday journalist.

Sir Simon, former deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, is one of seven people – including the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost – suing ANL over allegations of UIG.

ANL strongly denies wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

It is alleged that in April 2006, Greg Miskiw – formerly of the News of the World – co-ordinated the targeting of Sir Simon, which allegedly involved voicemail interception.

In written submissions, David Sherborne, who is representing the group bringing the claim against ANL, said that around that time, Mr Miskiw was in communication with Chris Anderson at the Mail on Sunday, but also formerly at the News of the World.

He added that a private investigator called Glenn Mulcaire obtained information about Sir Simon’s relationship with someone called HJK.

Mr Sherborne also said: “The Mail on Sunday sought to photograph HJK, and the claimant, which was the key piece of information that would help to stand up the story and sent a photographer to do so.

“Mr Mulcaire located HJK’s mobile number and was able to locate him for this purpose.”

This came after Sir Simon was approached in January 2006 by the political editor of The Sun, who said there was evidence he had called a gay chatline and it intended to out him.

Mr Sherborne said: “On 27 January 2006, having reluctantly co-operated, Sir Simon was outed in The Sun for being gay with a front-page splash.

“The story then generated an enormous interest in Sir Simon from numerous other newspapers.”

In his witness statement, Sir Simon said: “It is distressing to realise – having seen the evidence and disclosure provided by Associated – that, like other newspapers, Associated targeted me as well as others using unlawful means and the use of private investigators for the purposes of their own profit.

“The fact that they have remained completely unapologetic for this illegal behaviour is also distressing.”

In court, Antony White KC, representing ANL, asked Sir Simon if he had evidence of a potential claim prior to the 2022 legal action.

He was shown an email he received from Dr Evan Harris, who has been prominent in the campaign group Hacked Off, in March 2016, in which he was asked about “the Mail business”.

Sir Simon told the court the only “Mail business” that was on his mind at the time was it being the newspaper that was doorstepping him – waiting outside his house.

Mr White suggested that Sir Simon was being “untruthful” when indicating that he had no evidence against the Mail’s publisher in 2016.

Sir Simon denied being “untruthful”.

ANL argues that the claims against it have been brought too late, and the household names involved were aware of their potential cases before the October 2016 cut-off date for legal action.

In written submissions, Mr White said: “It has been Associated’s position throughout this litigation that, not only was there no deliberate concealment, but also that exercising reasonable diligence, each of the claimants could have known that they had a worthwhile claim against Associated before October 2016.”

He added that the “chronology leaves no room for doubt that by at least April 5 2016, Sir Simon was well aware that he had a potential claim against Associated”.

Sir Simon told the court he did not have any evidence about ANL until 2022.

In his witness statement, he said: “I was never alerted until March 2019 to the existence of emails between Greg Miskiw and Chris Anderson or records of payments, and did not see any of this evidence for myself until 2022.

“There was, in 2019, nothing to conceal. I played no part in planning any camouflage scheme.”

The trial before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude in March, with a judgment in writing due at a later date.