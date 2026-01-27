Senior ministers wipe away tears as Holocaust survivor addresses Cabinet

Senior ministers wiped away tears as a Holocaust survivor addressed a Cabinet meeting in what the Prime Minister said was an “incredible” first.

Mala Tribich, 95, said she never imagined she would witness antisemitism at the level it is today, urging the Government to “do what needs to be done” to stop it.

Speaking on Holocaust Memorial Day, Mrs Tribich said she and her fellow survivors had been “shaken to the core” by recent terror attacks in Manchester and Sydney.

Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich, centre, addressed a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday (Alastair Grant/PA)

Ministers were visibly emotional as Mrs Tribich shared her story, lowering their heads and drying their eyes.

She received a standing ovation after her five-minute speech.

Welcoming her to Number 10 on Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer said: “You are the first Holocaust survivor ever to address the Cabinet in this country, and so it really is an incredible occasion.

“All of us, myself included, are humbled by your courage and inspired by your story.

Mrs Tribich received a standing ovation following her speech (Alastair Grant/PA)

“It is our duty not just to hear and listen, but also to act and to absolutely deal with anybody who tries to deny or distort what happened in the Holocaust.”

Mrs Tribich told Cabinet: “I sit before you as one of the last remaining eyewitnesses to one of the darkest chapters in human history.

“I’m here as a representative of the British Holocaust survivor community. For decades, we have spoken to people across the country, sharing our painful memories.

“Soon there will be no eyewitnesses left.

“That is why I ask you today not just to listen, but to become my witnesses.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Mrs Tribich to No 10 on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mrs Tribich was deported to the Bergen-Belsen death camp with her younger cousin when she was around 14-years-old, spending less than three months there – largely incapacitated by typhus – before watching out the window from her sickbed as people ran towards what she would learn were British troops.

Tens of thousands of people, including diarist Anne Frank, died at the Nazi camp in northern Germany, which was liberated by the British on April 15 1945.

Mrs Tribich, who was made an MBE in 2012 for services to education, shares her testimony in schools and colleges across the UK.

“We survivors never imagined we would witness antisemitism at the level it is today,” she said.

Mrs Tribich was made an MBE in 2012 for services to education (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“What we have seen in Manchester, and Sydney on Hanukkah, has shaken us to the core.

“How, 81 years after the Holocaust, can these people once again be targeted in this way?

“Remembering the past is no longer enough.

“I speak to you, leaders of this country I proudly call home, and I plead that you do what needs to be done.”

The Prime Minister thanked Mrs Tribich for her “powerful words”.