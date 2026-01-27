New restrictions for young drivers to be introduced in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will become the first part of the UK to introduce additional restrictions for new drivers.

The proposals to introduce graduated driver licensing (GDL) in the region in October have been described by Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins as the “most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years”.

GDL is a road safety scheme designed to reduce the disproportionate involvement of new and young drivers in serious collisions.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced the changes for new drivers in NI (Liam McBurney/PA)

The plans include the introduction of a revised training, testing and post-test framework for new drivers and motorcyclists.

The proposals include:

– A mandatory minimum learning period of six months before a learner driver can undertake their practical driving test.

– A programme of training which must be completed and recorded in a logbook before a learner driver can undertake their practical driving test

– An increase in the restriction period from the current 12 months to 24 months, requiring new drivers to display a plate on the vehicle for two years after receiving a full licence

– A period of six months with night-time driving restrictions for new drivers under 24

– Age-related night-time passenger restrictions for newly qualified drivers, with exemption for immediate family members.

GDL permits ‘L’ drivers to drive on a motorway as long as they are accompanied by a driving instructor. Once the learner passes their test, they will be issued with the new ‘R’ plate which also allows them to drive on a motorway, where they can drive up to the speed limit.

In 2025, 56 people were killed in road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland.

Ms Kimmins said: “I am announcing the most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years.

“These changes are aimed at young drivers who are sadly most likely to be killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“In 2024, there were 164 casualties (killed or seriously injured) from collisions where a car driver aged 17-23 was responsible.

“This age group of drivers accounts for 24% of fatal or serious collisions despite holding just 8% of licences.”

The minister said the objective was to create drivers who are safe.

She added: “The introduction of GDL plans to achieve this through a structured approach to learning to drive, including the completion of a programme of training and logbook.

“This will better prepare drivers for both the driving test and initial post-test driving period by helping learners understand how human factors such as their attitude, personality, behaviour and feelings affect their driving style.

“Road safety is a priority, and GDL will be a valuable tool to help me ensure everyone who uses our roads does so safely.”

A public safety campaign will shortly be launched ahead of the proposals being introduced on October 1.