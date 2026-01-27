Labour MPs urged to unite for by-election as Reform prepares its candidate

Labour MPs have been urged to unite after a spat over blocking Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing in a by-election in the city, as their political rivals begin preparations for the race.

The Gorton and Denton by-election is expected to take place on February 26, after former MP Andrew Gwynne stood down for health reasons.

Reform UK will announce its candidate for the contest on Tuesday at a press conference in the constituency.

Labour’s political rival from the left, the Green Party, is also eyeing up its chances in the race.

Jostling over the Gorton and Denton by-election comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to begin a trip to China, removing him from the domestic political arena for several days.

On Monday, the Prime Minister was among the senior Labour figures trying to focus the minds of his MPs on the by-election, after he faced criticism for blocking Mr Burnham’s application to stand in the race.

Sir Keir was among the 10-strong group from Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) who voted to deny the Greater Manchester mayor permission to run at a meeting on Sunday.

The Prime Minister faced criticism from the left of the party and trade unions for the move, but he defended the decision and insisted the “battle of our times” was between Labour and Reform UK.

At a gathering of Labour’s backbench MPs on Monday night, Attorney General Lord Hermer – a close ally of the PM – also urged MPs not to focus on the party’s internal politics.

Left-leaning Labour MPs are understood to have asked questions about the impact of not allowing Mr Burnham to stand during the Parliamentary Labour Party meeting.

Labour chair Anna Turley was said to have spoken about the need to go into the election with a “positive message”.

But senior figures within the party have reportedly conceded in private that they expect to now lose the by-election after Mr Burnham was blocked from standing.

The Times also reported that some fear Labour could be pushed into third place behind Reform and the Greens, after Sir Keir decided losing the seat was a price worth paying for retaining the Greater Manchester mayoralty.

Reform’s Nigel Farage was among those who on Monday suggested the decision to block Mr Burnham would benefit his party.

He told a press conference in central London that his party’s chances are “considerably better” than before as a result of Labour’s decision.

Mr Burnham, who said he was disappointed by the move in a statement released on Sunday, has meanwhile not entirely ruled out the prospect of a return to Westminster in future, according to the Guardian.

The newspaper also said Sir Keir has offered support to Mr Burnham to run in another north-west seat in 2027, nearer to the end of his mayoralty when Labour can line up a strong replacement figure.