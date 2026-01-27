In Pictures: Storm Chandra tears through UK and Ireland

Storm Chandra has battered the UK and Ireland, causing flooding, travel disruption and school closures.

Most areas were hit by high winds and torrential rain while snow on higher ground added to the treacherous driving conditions.

Vehicles drove through flood water on Grange Road in Halesowen (Jacob King/PA)

A vehicle driving through rain water on the A20 in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

High river levels were seen in many areas (Jacob King/PA)

Properties were flooded in the centre of York after the Ouse burst its banks.

Flooding in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Red Lion pub in York was submerged (Danny Lawson/PA)

Some people braved the conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)

In Co Durham, fallen trees and snow posed a hazard to drivers.

Snowdall in Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Snow fell on the A66 near Bowes (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A fallen tree blocked Hall Lane in Houghton-le-Spring in Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Across the Irish Sea, hundreds of schools were closed and tens of thousands of people were without power.

Roads were flooded in Clohamon near Bunclody, Co. Wexford (Niall Carson/PA)

The River Slaney in Clohamon overflowed (Niall Carson/PA)

Some vehicles got stuck in the flood water (Niall Carson/PA)

Emergency services responded to hundreds of call-outs (Niall Carson/PA)