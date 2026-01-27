Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Storm Chandra tears through UK and Ireland

Properties were flooded and people left without power following the strong winds and heavy rain.

By contributor Press Association
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Storm Chandra tears through UK and Ireland
A vehicle passes through surface water on the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Storm Chandra has battered the UK and Ireland, causing flooding, travel disruption and school closures.

Most areas were hit by high winds and torrential rain while snow on higher ground added to the treacherous driving conditions.

A lorry driving through flood water on a residential road in Halesowen
Vehicles drove through flood water on Grange Road in Halesowen (Jacob King/PA)
A vehicle driving through rain water on the A20 in Ashford, Kent
A vehicle driving through rain water on the A20 in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
High river levels in Halesowen in the West Midlands
High river levels were seen in many areas (Jacob King/PA)

Properties were flooded in the centre of York after the Ouse burst its banks.

Flooding in York
Flooding in York (Danny Lawson/PA)
Flood water submerging the Red Lion pub
The Red Lion pub in York was submerged (Danny Lawson/PA)
A person standing on a bridge in York wearing a big black coat with their hood up
Some people braved the conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)

In Co Durham, fallen trees and snow posed a hazard to drivers.

A police surrounded by snow driving on a road in Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham
Snowdall in Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A lorry driving on the A66 as a light blanked of snow covered the surrounding fields
Snow fell on the A66 near Bowes (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Workers in hard hats and hi-vis look at a fallen tree blocking Hall Lane in Houghton-le-Spring, Durham
A fallen tree blocked Hall Lane in Houghton-le-Spring in Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Across the Irish Sea, hundreds of schools were closed and tens of thousands of people were without power.

A vehicle wading through floodwater in Clohamon near Bunclody, Co. Wexford
Roads were flooded in Clohamon near Bunclody, Co. Wexford (Niall Carson/PA)
An overflowing River Slaney in Clohamon
The River Slaney in Clohamon overflowed (Niall Carson/PA)
A car is engulfed in floodwater in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Some vehicles got stuck in the flood water (Niall Carson/PA)
A fire engine responding to an emergency during the treacherous weather conditons
Emergency services responded to hundreds of call-outs (Niall Carson/PA)
A man standing in the rain with flood water up to his shins
People were drenched by the rain (Niall Carson/PA)