In Pictures: Burning galley provides fitting climax to Up Helly Aa revelry

The burning of the galley in Lerwick provided the traditional climax to another memorable Up Helly Aa spectacle in Shetland.

The long-established fixture in the early year calendar sees the Viking-themed event attract would-be warriors to the north to spend a day of socialising before the torching of the centrepiece of the celebrations, a lovingly created Viking ship.

Lynden Nicholson, head of the Jarl Squad, had earlier led his followers around the town before nightfall.

The burning of the galley in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Youngsters take part in the in the Junior Up Helly Aa torchlight procession (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Jarl Squad take part in the torchlight procession (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Jarl Squad light their torches (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lynden Nicolson, the Guizer Jarl of the Jarl Squad, during the torchlight procession (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Jarl Squad (Jane Barlow/PA)

The burning of the galley (Jane Barlow/PA)

Youngsters take part in the procession (Jane Barlow/PA)

Although daylight hours are short in January in Lerwick the revellers made the most of them as they paraded around town in costume and with the usual accessories.

The Jarl Squad on the galley at the harbour in Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)

A shield carried by a member of the Jarl Squad (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lynden Nicolson, the Guizer Jarl of the Jarl Squad on the galley (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lynden Nicolson (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Jarl Squad on the galley (Jane Barlow/PA)