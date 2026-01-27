‘Can you hear the sea?’ Kate shows shell trick to girl at family trauma centre

The Princess of Wales showed a five-year-old girl how to listen to the sea through a shell as she visited a trauma therapy centre in Bradford.

Kate met youngsters at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of three engagements in the north of England on Tuesday chosen to highlight “the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.

The princess met a young girl whose therapist was helping her make a “box of wishes” and showed her how to “listen to the sea” by holding a shell to her ear.

Kate said: “Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea, do you want to see if you can hear the sea?

The Princess of Wales held a shell to her ear (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Sometimes you can hear the waves. If you listen very quietly.

“That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach.”

The girl replied “yes” when Kate asked if she could hear the waves.

She showed the princess a “potion” she had made that would keep “the bad dreams” away.

Kate told the girl’s mother: “Lots of people need more of these.”

The therapist said she had also chosen some feathers for the box to keep the girl’s “busy head” calm.

The girl’s mother said her daughter had “loved” meeting the princess, telling the Press Association: “I don’t know how I’m going to get her back after this. She’s very busy-minded, she’s normally covered in slime.”

Kate visited the charity’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford (Chris Jackson/PA)

Describing how the centre had helped her family cope with their trauma, the mother-of-two said: “You always think when something like that happens, don’t mention it to (the children) but they’re supposed to speak, otherwise they just repress it.”

Kate is a patron of Family Action, a national charity which helps children aged four to 18 and their families recover from trauma.

They work with families that have experienced adversity, abuse and traumatic bereavement.

The princess also met a 12-year-old boy who described using music during his therapy sessions, and told her how he now plays the drums in a school band because he loves instruments “I can smack”.

Kate said: “Exactly, and that’s a fantastic way to express yourself and also manage really difficult and hard feelings that are sometimes harder to express with words.”