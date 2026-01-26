Wife of seized tanker’s captain wants judicial review of ‘unlawful’ detention

Lawyers acting for the wife of the captain of a Venezuelan-linked oil tanker captured by US forces are calling for a judicial review of his situation, claiming he is being detained unlawfully.

The Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella 1, has been in UK waters in the Moray Firth in recent days.

It was captured by US forces earlier this month as it travelled through the waters between Iceland and Scotland.

The sanctioned oil tanker had reportedly been pursued across the Atlantic by US forces, after apparently approaching the naval blockade around Venezuela.

The UK’s armed forces assisted in the operation but did not board the vessel (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lawyers acting for Natia Dzadzama, wife of the vessel’s captain Avtandil Kalandadze, on Monday lodged a petition at the Court of Session in Edinburgh calling for a judicial review of his situation.

Aamer Anwar, solicitor acting on behalf of Natia Dzadzama, said: “Today we lodged a petition for judicial review of the lawfulness of the detention of Captain Avtandil Kalandadze.

“We submit that Natia Dzadzama’s husband captain, of Georgian nationality, was unlawfully detained and held by the US Navy in Scotland since January 7 2026, aboard the marine vessel known as the Marinera and formerly known as Bella 1.

“The captain’s wife is reasonably concerned about her husband’s safety and security aboard the ship, and today we are seeking the intervention of the Scottish Court of Session in order to protect the legal rights of her husband.”

The petition submitted to the court alleges that her husband is “unlawfully being held in legal limbo without any recourse to a court or tribunal to vindicate his rights”.

Lawyers are seeking an emergency order to prevent the ship and those on board being removed from the jurisdiction of the Scottish court.

It is hoped a full hearing will take place in the coming days.

The UK’s armed forces assisted in the operation in the Atlantic earlier this month but did not board the vessel, which had initially been falsely flying the flag of Guyana before switching to a Russian flag.

Mr Anwar said papers were being served on Scotland’s Lord Advocate, the Advocate General who acts for the UK Government, Scottish ministers and US President Donald Trump.

The UK Government, Scottish Government and US Government have been asked for comment.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service confirmed that a petition for judicial review was lodged with the court on Monday afternoon.