UK wants to see ‘full reopening’ of Rafah crossing, minister says

Britain wants to see a “full reopening” of the Rafah crossing, the Middle East minister said as he welcomed the recovery of the remains of the final Israeli hostage in Gaza.

Hamish Falconer called for the passage of both people and materials after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced there would be a limited easing for “pedestrian” movement.

It is not immediately clear when the crossing will open and whether it will enable the flow of goods and people both into and out of the war-torn territory.

Hamish Falconer welcomed the recovery of the remains of the last Israeli hostage and paid tribute to the families (PA)

Asked about the announcement, Mr Falconer told the Press Association: “It’s hugely welcome that the last hostage body has been recovered.

“I can only imagine the anguish for the families given how long this has been going on for.

“But we do want to see a full reopening of Rafah.

“It’s absolutely clear in the 20-point plan that we need to see all of the relevant crossings opened, and opened in the way that can provide for the proper flow of humanitarian assistance at Rafah.

“That means as well as people, materials as well.”

Israel has said it recovered the remains of the last hostage, police officer Ran Gvili, closing a painful chapter for the country and clearing the path for the next and more challenging phase of its ceasefire with Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday that Israel had agreed to a reopening of Rafah “for pedestrian passage only, subject to a full Israeli inspection mechanism” once the search for Mr Gvili was finished.

The crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which Palestinians see as their lifeline to the world, has been largely closed since May 2024, except for a short period early last year.

Its opening is seen as paving the way for the second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, though this step had been called for as part of the first phase.

Meanwhile, “all options are open” regarding Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, the minister said as the UK holds out on joining the body amid concerns about potential Russian involvement.

Asked whether Vladimir Putin’s participation would be a red line for Britain ever signing up, the Middle East minister told PA: “It’s hard to see anything with peace in the name on which President Putin could legitimately have a role.

“We’re of course talking to our friends and allies about the Board of Peace.

“I think some of our international partners have set out their positions today. It’s absolutely vital that we move on with phase two of the Gaza peace plan.”

He added that there was “lots for us to do” and “we’ll continue to keep these questions under review and talk with our allies about them.”

Asked whether he supported former prime minister Sir Tony Blair’s involvement in the board, he said the UK “look(s) forward” to working with him in his role.

“There is lots that needs to be done out of those 20 points and we look forward to working with him and other members of the executive board on that… aid access, which is one of the elements of the 20-point plan,” Mr Falconer said.

“Crossings is another, the future of the Palestinian state is another.

“There’s plenty to be done here and I’m sure Tony will play his role through the executive board.

“And indeed, I think it’s really important that we don’t forget that for the Board of Peace announcement there was a very important announcement about the Palestinian leadership for the next phase, and we’ll be working with those colleagues as well.”

Mr Falconer on Monday visited the offices of the Disasters Emergency Committee in London to mark the UK meeting the aid match for the Middle East appeal announced in December.

He said the British public had been “incredibly generous” in matching the £3 million that the Government had set out over Christmas.