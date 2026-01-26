Police search for missing kayaker as heavy rain sparks flood warnings

Police are continuing to search for a missing kayaker as forecasters warn of travel disruption and possible flooding under a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of Wales and southern England.

The Met Office said some communities in the affected areas may be “cut off” by flooded roads following outbreaks of heavy rain and strong winds.

Devon and Cornwall Police responded to reports of a kayaker getting into difficulty on the River Exe in Tiverton on Saturday afternoon.

The kayak was recovered but the man, who is in his 40s, remains missing.

Forecasters have issued a yellow rain warning for an area covering south-west England and Wales from 3pm on Monday to midday on Tuesday.

Some 20mm to 30mm of rainfall is expected to fall widely with 50mm to 80mm likely across higher ground, especially in Dartmoor, Exmoor and the Brecon Beacons.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Most parts of the UK will certainly see wet and windy (weather) over the next couple of days.

“The most impactful weather’s going to be across some southern and western parts.”

He said: “We could potentially see up to 80mm of rain across parts of the South West, coupled with gales as well, particularly across Cornwall.

“It looks particularly windy across the far south-west of England later on Monday into Tuesday.”

The latest warning comes as a clear-up continues after Storm Ingrid hit Devon and Cornwall.

A sea wall protecting the railway line at nearby Dawlish partially collapsed and train services were suspended between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth on Saturday.

And part of the historic Teignmouth Grand Pier washed away in the storm.

The body of a man recovered from the sea at Exmouth, Devon, on Sunday afternoon is thought to be antiques shop owner Matthew Upham, one of two swimmers who went missing on Christmas Day.

Formal identification is yet to be carried out, but officers said the family of a 64-year-old man from Budleigh Salterton had been informed.

The body of a 47-year-old man, thought to be the other swimmer who went missing on December 25, was recovered on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across parts of the south-east of England from midnight to midday on Tuesday.

The forecaster said there could be some “large waves” in some coastal areas covered by the warnings on Monday and Tuesday, with potential for “debris being blown around” and “tiles coming off roofs”.

Mr Petagna said the wind and rain is going to make things feel “chilly” over the next couple of days, but said the temperatures are generally average.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold weather alerts for northern areas of England valid from Monday to Friday.

And in York, the River Ouse burst its banks over the weekend.