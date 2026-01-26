Offord announces £2bn in tax cuts if Reform win Holyrood election

Reform Scotland would cut taxes by £2 billion if the party wins the Holyrood election, its leader north of the border has said.

Speaking at a press conference, Malcolm Offord announced that the party would re-align Scotland’s tax system with the rest of the UK, as well as institute a 1p-in-the-pound cut across the board.

In the first five years of a Reform, Mr Offord said, a total of 3p would be cut from income taxes.

The party believes the re-alignment would cost £1.2 billion, with £850 million more for each 1p cut, meaning a total of £3.7 billion would have to be found within the first Holyrood term.

The party’s Scottish leader pointed to £9 billion in “highly dubious environmental protection, economic development and 132 unaccountable quangos” which could be cut, though he did not go into detail about what would be stripped out.

Any immediate cuts to taxes would require an emergency budget to be called, with MSPs being asked to vote on an income tax resolution – a difficult prospect for a minority government.

Speaking at a press conference in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, Mr Offord said: “Workers and owners in Scotland are paying too much tax.

“Those with the broadest shoulders are now shrugging their shoulders and saying, ‘what’s the point of expanding my business or hiring more staff, of working longer hours, of launching new products?

“The pendulum at Holyrood has swung too far – from work to welfare – and Reform Scotland will build a new economy which rewards work first and creates prosperity for all.

“I can announce today that Reform will immediately restore income tax bands in Scotland to align with the three UK bands and then implement a cut of 1p below each band with an objective of being 3p below each band in the first five years of a Reform government in Scotland.”

Mr Offord took aim at the Scottish Government and political establishment, saying his party would focus on growing the economy, while also minimising spending cuts.

The leader also stressed that his party supports the NHS being free at the point of use, but admits the service must be reviewed “with fresh eyes”.

“The SNP have run the NHS for 18 years and have given up any serious attempt to improve it, but right now they’re splashing more cash as a sticking plaster to get through this election campaign,” he said.

“The SNP are tired and all out of ideas or solutions for this critical part of our national life.”