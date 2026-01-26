No talk of indyref2 for at least 10 years, says Reform Scotland leader

The Scottish leader of Reform UK has said that the party would not look at the possibility of a second independence referendum for at least 10 years.

Speaking at a press conference, Malcolm Offord said his “appeal to Scots” is to “deal with the constitution later”.

He said he believed “moderate Unionists no longer represented by the Tories” and “rational nationalists no longer represented by the SNP” could find “common ground and unite their own, one, single ambition to make Scotland the most successful and the most fair country in the world”.

“My appeal to all Scots is to unite their own common vision of prosperity and justice for all now, and deal with the constitution later, and Reform UK is the only party in Scotland with that vision.

“I believe it will take 10 years… to turbocharge the economy of Scotland which, in turn, will unleash the innovation required to deliver significant improvements to our health service, our education, our housing and our infrastructure.

“That is why I say no to distraction of another referendum, or at least another 10 years, without ruling one out in the future.”

Scots voted by 55% to 45% to reject independence in 2014, but the issue has been pervasive in Scottish politics since.

Mr Offord was announced as Reform UK’s Scotland leader 11 days ago. He announced on Monday the party would re-align Scotland’s tax system with the rest of the UK, as well as institute a 1p-in-the-pound cut across the board.

In the first five years of a Reform government, Mr Offord said a total of 3p would be cut from income taxes.