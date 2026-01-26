Man admits murdering woman, 21, who was found dead in house

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in a house in West Yorkshire.

Courtney Angus was discovered at an address in Norfolk Street in Batley last July.

On Monday at Leeds Crown Court Michael Doherty, previously referred to as Michael Moore by police, pleaded guilty to her murder.

The 37-year-old, of Norfolk Street in Batley, also admitted theft and three counts of threatening another with a blade or point.

He denied possession of a bladed article and affray.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said Doherty would be sentenced at a future date and told him: “You have pleaded guilty to the murder of Courtney Angus.

“The sentence for murder is fixed by law – it is life imprisonment, but the judge who eventually sentences you will have to set the minimum term before you can be considered for parole.

“That sentence will be before another judge on another date, and in the meantime you will be remanded in custody.”

The defendant appeared at Leeds Crown Court (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

West Yorkshire Police previously said they were called to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury at 9.20pm on July 26 last year.

They arrested a man, who told officers about a woman who he believed to be dead inside a house on Norfolk Street in Batley.

A knife was seized at the scene, police said.

Officers attended the address in Batley and found Ms Angus, who was from Dewsbury.

After her death was confirmed, Ms Angus’s family released a statement which said: “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us.

“Courtney had a beautiful soul.

“She was a lover of music, socialising and having fun.

“Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.”