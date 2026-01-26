Man admits murdering woman, 21, ‘after expressing romantic interest in her’

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 21-year-old woman he was romantically interested in “before going on a knife-wielding rampage”, prosecutors said.

Courtney Angus was found dead at Michael Doherty’s house in Norfolk Street in Batley, West Yorkshire, last July.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Ms Angus had been staying at Doherty’s address for several days before the fatal attack.

They said that the following day Doherty, 38, who is also known as Michael Moore, “went on a violent rampage across Dewsbury, stealing from local shops and threatening supermarket staff with a knife”.

The CPS said West Yorkshire Police responded to reports and arrested Doherty in Dewsbury town centre.

“During the arrest, Doherty shouted abuse at officers, threatened them with a large knife, and confessed to having killed someone,” they said.

On Monday, on what was due to be the first day of his trial at Leeds Crown Court, Doherty pleaded guilty to murder, theft and three counts of threatening a person with a blade.

The CPS said two of the charges involved police officers.

The defendant appeared at Leeds Crown Court (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

After Doherty’s pleas, prosecutors said he had expressed a romantic interest in Courtney on the day of the murder and threatened to kill himself when she did not reciprocate.

They said shortly before midnight on July 25, his phone connected with masts near a local pub, where a witness reported seeing an agitated man saying he had “done something terrible”.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said Doherty would be sentenced at a future date and told him: “You have pleaded guilty to the murder of Courtney Angus.

“The sentence for murder is fixed by law – it is life imprisonment, but the judge who eventually sentences you will have to set the minimum term before you can be considered for parole.

“That sentence will be before another judge on another date, and in the meantime you will be remanded in custody.”

After her death was confirmed, Ms Angus’s family released a statement which said: “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us.

“Courtney had a beautiful soul.

“She was a lover of music, socialising and having fun.

“Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.”