Head of chief constables body backs plans to slash their number

There are too many chief constables in England and Wales which slows down decision making in key areas such as new technology and workforce reform, the head of a policing body has said.

Sweeping changes were being proposed by the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in a White Paper on Monday, which would see the number of forces in England and Wales – and therefore the number of chief constables – “significantly reduced” from 43.

Chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) Gavin Stephens said there are too many decision makers involved in the current system and wastage because some things are done 43 times.

Currently most funding, except that for counter-terrorism which is ring-fenced, goes to local forces then has to be negotiated back for national projects, which Mr Stephens said is “too slow, too cumbersome and doesn’t work”.

“The consolidation of the money and the decision making is really important,” he said.

“You’ve got rapidly changing new technologies which show huge promise, then you can’t get them rolled out because there are too many decision makers in the system.

“If we want to put in the hands of every neighbourhood cop, every local team, the best available technology, we’ve got to do that once for everybody and then get it rolled out.”

He also said there is an “overemphasis on constable numbers”, and that plans for the skills policing needs should be made “once at the centre”, not 43 times.

Mr Stephens also wants to see an overhaul of the formula used to calculate funding for local forces, and a simplification of the existing 30-plus different grant schemes.

Some rural forces are facing increased crime but don’t have the funding to match it, and others are “finding financial viability a challenge”, he said.

Major changes to the structure of police forces are expected to take place in stages until 2034, but immediate budget shortfalls have left some forces on the edge of effective bankruptcy.

Police chiefs have said the service as a whole in England and Wales faces a budget shortfall of around £600 million per year, and an additional hole of up to £400 million once sentencing reforms come into force and mean more offenders on the streets.

Ask about the timescale for reform, Mr Stephens said: “Twenty years ago would have been good. Today is good as well, so we ought not to lose any time.

“It’s really important for us in these changes that we keep momentum and see them through.”

Changes to the way police record crimes will come into force immediately at the start of a series of sweeping reforms to policing in England and Wales.

Head of the College of Policing Sir Andy Marsh said some changes will come into force as early as Tuesday, including a roll-out of AI to save officers’ time.

“There are also reforms needed to the National Crime recording standard, which will remove huge bureaucracy, hundreds of thousands of hours to release those officers right now,” Sir Andy said.

The National Police Service will be set up in stages, potentially coming to existence early in the next Parliament.

Legislation to create the body will be passed early next year, with the new National Crime Commissioner appointed before then.

Responsibility for public order and dealing with protests will also be taken on by the national body, as recommended by a watchdog in the wake of rioting in 2024.

NCA director general Graeme Biggar said threats to the UK are increasingly overlapping (Liam McBurney/PA)

Graeme Biggar, director general of the National Crime Agency, which will cease to exist under the plans, said the threats to the UK are blurring, meaning specialist teams should be brought together.

“What we’ve also observed as a group of leaders is that the way that the threat is changing is becoming more complex and more interconnected.

“Terrorism, hostile state threats, organised crime, gangs increasingly overlap.

“A National Police Service will bring together the very best of our specialist teams to tackle these national, international threats, freeing up local officers and providing them with the best technology to tackle the crimes that most affect their local neighbourhoods.”

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners has criticised the proposals, saying they concentrate too much power in the hands of the Home Secretary and the new National Police Commissioner.

President of the Police Superintendents’ Association Nick Smart also raised concerns that the workforce had not been consulted about the proposals, and questioned how it would be funded.

And the Police Federation of England and Wales is expected to raise concerns that the reform itself will drain resources and that call response time targets are not viable without more funding.