Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform UK
Appearing at a Reform UK veterans event, Ms Braverman said she had resigned her Conservative Party membership of 30 years.
Former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman has defected to Reform UK.
She told a Reform UK veterans event in London that she had resigned her Conservative Party membership of 30 years.
Ms Braverman said she would represent her constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville as a Reform UK MP with immediate effect.
It comes on the heels of the high-profile defection from the Conservatives of Robert Jenrick and brings the number of sitting MPs in Nigel Farage’s party to eight.