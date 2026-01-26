Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform UK

Former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman has defected to Reform UK.

She told a Reform UK veterans event in London that she had resigned her Conservative Party membership of 30 years.

Ms Braverman said she would represent her constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville as a Reform UK MP with immediate effect.

It comes on the heels of the high-profile defection from the Conservatives of Robert Jenrick and brings the number of sitting MPs in Nigel Farage’s party to eight.