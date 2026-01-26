Couple ‘robbed’ of future, fatal train derailment inquiry hears

Families of those who died in a train derailment have paid tribute to their loved ones and told how they were “robbed” of their future together.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45; conductor Donald Dinnie, 58; and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62; died after the train derailed at Carmont near Stonehaven on August 12 2020.

Six other people were injured in the incident.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the incident began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Diane Stuchbury, centre, said she had been robbed of her future with her husband, Christopher, who died in the crash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alex Prentice KC, Crown counsel for the inquiry, read family tributes as the FAI got underway.

He read out parts of a statement written by Diane Stuchbury, Mr Stuchbury’s wife, who told the court her husband died on their wedding anniversary.

Her statement read: “Every day with Chris was a gift.

“The most loving, kind, wise, and loyal man you could ever wish to meet.

“The 12th of August used to be a special day in our house: the day we married.”

Mrs Stuchbury said the accident that claimed her husband’s life “should have never happened”, adding they “have been robbed of their future together as a couple.”

Mr Dinnie’s family said in their statement: “He was loved and adored by all his family and friends.

“He will be forever missed.”