Anti-Trump protest held in Dublin amid immigration crackdown

An anti-Ice protest has been held in Dublin city after a nurse was shot in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota at the weekend.

People Before Profit organised the protest at the Spire to call on the government to drop the traditional White House visit for St Patrick’s Day, and to express solidarity with the strikes against President Donald Trump in the US.

Tensions have increased in Minneapolis after Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse, was shot dead by members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) as he protested against Mr Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Avery Vogt, from Minneapolis – who is a UCD student, thanked the protesters who attended the event in Dublin on Monday evening.

She said it was an “immense privilege” to be “safe” in Dublin, but added that “it wrecks me everyday having to go through everyday life not knowing what’s going on and knowing what the people that raised me are going through”.

She said she travelled back to Minneapolis over the Christmas break, but said it was “completely different” under Mr Trump.

She added: “People are disappearing off the streets and the feeling of fear is palpable.

“It’s like everyone is holding their breath.”