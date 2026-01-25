Cultural problems at health board of infection scandal hospital – John Swinney

There have clearly been “cultural problems” at the health board which is at the centre of the hospital infections scandal, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister said the issues at NHS Greater Glasgow And Clyde (GGC) would be “flushed out” by Lord Brodie’s inquiry into the issue, saying the situation at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was “completely unacceptable”.

However, he expressed confidence in the health board’s current leadership.

On Saturday night, NHS GGC issued a clarification statement to its closing submissions to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

An inquiry is looking into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Referring to its comments about “pressure” to open the hospital on time, the health board said this referred to internal pressure within the organisation.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government had not asked for the clarification statement from NHS GGC.

Asked why it had taken so long for the health board to admit the problems with the hospital environment, he said: “It’s quite clear there’s been a cultural problem in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and that the inquiry essentially is flushing out that issue.”

He continued: “The Government will take very, very seriously what Lord Brodie says and will act upon his recommendations.

“Because what has clearly happened in the situation in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is completely unacceptable.”

Mr Swinney said there had been “a lot of change” in the health board’s leadership and insisted its current chief executive, Professor Jann Gardner, understood the importance of the issues.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also appeared on the Sunday Show.

He praised campaigner Kimberly Darroch, whose daughter Milly Main died after contracting a water infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, as an “extraordinary person”.

Mr Sarwar said the inquiry had not examined the “political decision-making” around the opening of the hospital.

Anas Sarwar praised Kimberly Darroch, whose daughter Milly Main died from a water infection (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “The same people that have told us there’s nothing to see here for the last decade are the same ones telling it now, and I just frankly don’t believe it.”

He continued: “I think there’s something rotten at the core, both in terms of the health board management and officials and also ministers.”

The final closing submissions in the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry took place on Friday.

Lord Brodie, who is chairing the inquiry, said he has “much work” to do before he publishes his final report.