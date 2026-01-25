Charles ‘pleased and proud’ of King’s Trust work on 50th anniversary

The King has spoken of his pride in the charity he founded 50 years ago which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK.

The King’s Trust, then known as The Prince’s Trust, was set up by Charles in 1976 to help disadvantaged young people overcome challenging circumstances, get into employment or launch their own businesses.

It has since become one of the UK’s leading youth organisations and has helped more than 1.3 million young people to date with celebrity ambassadors including former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate and TV presenters Ant and Dec.

British actor Idris Elba has previously said the trust gave him an opportunity that changed his life.

In a video message marking the organisation’s 50th anniversary, Charles said: “Over the last 50 years, the work of my trust has proved beyond doubt that supporting young people through personal development and the acquisition of self-confidence and self-esteem can make a real difference and transform lives.”

He added: “As you can perhaps imagine, I am so very pleased, and proud, that the trust’s work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs, and over 92,000 young people, in the UK alone, having been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures.

“I firmly believe in the guiding principle on which my trust was founded – that young people can make an enormous contribution to society when they are given the confidence and skills to realise their potential.

“While the challenges young people face may change with the times, their spirit and resilience remain constant.

“My trust will continue to stand beside them, building confidence and skills for the ever-changing world of work, so that they can go on to have stable and fulfilling lives for many years to come.”

Charles founded the trust with his Navy severance pay – £7,400 – to fund a number of community initiatives during a time of record unemployment, inflation and unrest.

The trust said research shows it has contributed at least £11.4 billion to society.

Its anniversary impact report – 50 Years Of Working For Young People – will be released next week, revealing new findings on young people’s attitudes and fears for their careers and futures.