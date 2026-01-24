Two teenage boys in court charged with murdering 15-year-old in Guildford

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a 15-year-old found stabbed in a Guildford park.

The 15 and 16-year-old defendants, who cannot be named because of their ages, are accused of killing and conspiring to rob the boy named by Surrey Police as Luis Gabriel Guembes.

They are also charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Officers were called to a woodland area in Stoke Park, off Lido Road, Guildford, at 6.10pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

Members of the public and paramedics also attended but Luis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said previously.

The two boys wore grey tracksuits for their separate hearings at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Both spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

The 16-year-old lives with his parents and the younger boy shares an address with his mother, the court heard.

District Judge Julie Cooper said to the older defendant: “These matters, as you’ve probably been told, can’t be dealt with in youth court and all matters are being sent to the crown court at Guildford.

“You will next appear at Guildford Crown Court on Monday. You are remanded in custody until that date, you will be taken down now.”

The teenagers were charged on Friday and are now in youth detention.