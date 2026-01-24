Trump says UK soldiers in Afghanistan were ‘among the greatest of all warriors’

Donald Trump has said UK soldiers who fought in Afghanistan were “among the greatest of all warriors” after previously drawing criticism for his claims Nato troops stayed away from the front lines during the conflict.

In a post on social media on Saturday the US president said: “The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America.

“In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors.

“It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The UK military, with tremendous heart and soul, is second to none (except for the USA).

“We love you all, and always will!”

It came a day after Mr Trump was criticised for his remarks that Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer raised the comments directly with the US president in a conversation on Saturday, the Press Association understands.