RHS unveils emergency plans to future-proof gardens for drought

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has unveiled emergency plans to protect its gardens from the potential for major water shortages in the future.

The environmental charity, which owns and operates five renowned public gardens in England, said on Saturday it will invest in more water capture and management projects than anything else in 2026 following severe droughts last year.

In response to the increasingly erratic weather patterns, the RHS is also urging gardeners to mirror the measures it will take this winter and spring to prepare for as much rain as possible.

This includes preparing the soil with hollow tining, chop-and-drop and mulching, creating rain gardens, installing rainwater storage facilities, and thinking about whether plants are in the right place.

It comes as global warming continues to drive volatility in the global water cycle, with the UK seeing more frequent years of below average rainfall and a growing risk of flooding.

Last year saw the driest spring in 132 years and the hottest summer since records began, plunging several areas of the country into drought, with some still recovering in January.

In preparation for the next drought, the RHS is reviewing how and where to allocate water across its gardens – Wisley in Surrey, Hyde Hall in Essex, Rosemoor in Devon, Harlow Carr in North Yorkshire, and Bridgewater in Greater Manchester.

Projects in 2026 will include increasing the storage of water in tanks and lakes, installing ebb and flow benches in its retail centres to reduce water use, and investing in rain garden installations.

The charity will also carry out research on soil health in its gardens as well as continue quantifying individual plant and whole landscape water use.

In addition, it will explore using more grey-water – cleaner wastewater from baths, showers, sinks and washing machines.

The plans mark a wider shift in the organisation’s approach to climate change as it increasingly focuses on adapting to the growing impacts over mitigating the rise in planet-warming emissions in the atmosphere.

Tim Upson, RHS director of horticulture, said: “Water is the lifeblood of any garden – important not only to human health and wellbeing but the broader environment and wildlife – and we, like the UK’s 34 million gardeners, are having to adapt to the new normal; prioritising collection, storage and management of rainwater as well as relocating and reassessing our collections to future-proof them.”

Mr Upson said the charity’s updated water management plan “gets into the nitty-gritty” of where a last bucket of water might be used in each garden.

“That’s the reality of the situation that we need to prepare for and we would be foolish not to,” he said.

To understand what grows in its own gardens and advise British gardeners, the RHS is also recording the water use of different garden landscapes, such as trees, herbaceous perennial borders, fine turf lawns, and vegetable gardens.

The charity said it is using this knowledge to predict future water use patterns by these plants and prepare for future planting and water resources management as climate change accelerates.

“There’s a sweet spot between building plants’ resilience to withstand drier periods by providing less water but then there’s the potential of stressing a plant and leaving them susceptible to plant health issues, not to mention reduced floriferousness, which has a knock-on effect for wildlife and humans,” Mr Upson added.