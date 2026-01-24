Pressure to open flagship hospital ‘came from within’, health board says

Pressure to open a flagship hospital at the centre of an infections inquiry “came from within” the health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (GGC) has said.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, NHSGGC said the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow was a public sector capital project, and as such the board’s “objective” would been to deliver it on time and on budget.

It said the health board’s then-chief executive Robert Calderwood would have “sought updates” on the hospital’s progress on that basis.

The clarification refers to comments in the health board’s closing submissions to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry last week, that “pressure” was applied to ensure the facility was opened on time in 2015.

The comment triggered speculation as to the source of the pressure, with the Scottish Government – and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – coming under fire, with opposition figures claiming the push would have come from ministers.

On Friday, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay also urged NHSGGC chief Professor Jann Gardner to say who the accusations referred to.

In its statement the health board said the comment in its closing submissions had been made “in general terms only”.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon came under fire amid speculation as to the source of the ‘pressure’ to open QEUH (Jane Barlow/PA)

It said: “The comment made regarding pressure to open was made in general terms only based on the generality of the evidence that indicated that there were pressures to open ‘on time and on budget’ from within NHSGGC with the chief executive at the time confirming that he would have sought updates on that basis.

“Evidence was heard regarding a lack of estates and facilities staff, resources at that time with associated challenges for this extremely complex project.

“As a result, there is a general submission made regarding the pressure to open which should be assumed came from within NHSGGC.”

The note added that in his evidence during the inquiry Mr Calderwood stated he had not been aware of “water issues” or the DMA Canyon (water) report until 2021.

It went on: “By implication, he therefore could not have made anyone else (internal or external) aware of those issues.

“As such, it would not have been a factor for consideration at the point the project proceeded to open.”

The statement also said the health board’s admission that QEUH had been opened too early was retrospective, and was based on “information we now have available”.

The inquiry has been examining the design and construction of the QEUH and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which are on the same campus.

It was launched in 2020 in the wake of deaths linked to infections, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main in 2017.

Totals costs for the inquiry have reached more than £31 million.

In written closing submissions, the health board accepted there was probably a “causal connection” between infections suffered by patients and the hospital environment, in particular the water system.

NHSGGC has offered a “sincere and unreserved apology” to the patients and families affected, and said the QEUH and RHC are safe today.

It also admitted three whistleblowers were not treated “as they ought to have been” and “the process had a significant impact on their wellbeing”.

On Thursday, a joint statement from families affected by hospital infections said flaws in the building’s environment had “killed and poisoned our loved ones”.

It said: “We trusted the hospital and the health board.

“Instead, we were left at the mercy of a hospital with a defective ventilation system and a defective water system.

“We were at the mercy of what we now know to be a deceitful and dishonest health board.

“We have been devastated. Some of our loved ones have died. Some are left with very serious lifelong consequences.”

The health board said: “NHSGGC apologises for the historical failings that have been highlighted by the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

“We would like to reiterate our sincere and unreserved apology to the patients, families and staff affected.

“NHSGGC wants to give an assurance to current patients, family members, staff and members of the public that ensuring the safe care of our patients is our key priority at all times.

“Comprehensive steps have been taken to address past physical defects in the building, with a significant and ongoing programme of maintenance and monitoring in place to ensure the quality and safety of the QEUH and RHC today.”