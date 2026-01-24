‘British FBI’ to take over counter-terror and fraud probes under police reforms

Counter-terror, fraud and criminal gang investigations are set to be taken over by a new national police force dubbed the “British FBI” under major policing reforms.

The National Police Service (NPS) will be created to crack down on serious and complex crimes, bringing the work of existing agencies such as the National Crime Agency (NCA) and regional organised crime units under the same organisation.

Counter Terror Policing (CTP) led by the Metropolitan Police, the National Police Air Service run by West Yorkshire Police and the National Roads Policing will all be merged into the new NPS.

It is hoped to lift the burden on local police forces, who are believed to be diverting time and resources away from everyday policing against shoplifting and antisocial behaviour to deal with national policing issues.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the move as she is set to reveal reforms for policing in a White Paper on Monday.

“The current policing model was built for a different century,” she said.

“Some local forces lack the skills or resources they need to fight complex modern crime such as fraud, online child abuse or organised criminal gangs.

“We will create a new National Police Service – dubbed “the British FBI” – deploying world-class talent and state-of-the-art technology to track down and catch dangerous criminals.

“In doing so, local forces will be able to spend more time fighting crime in their communities.”

The NPS will be headed up by a National Police Commissioner who will become the most senior police chief in the country.

Once up and running, it will set standards and training for policing – and buy new technology such as facial recognition on behalf of all police forces.

The service would share technology, intelligence and resources across borders and be created in stages working alongside the NCA, CTP and regional organised crime units for the transition.

It will cover England and Wales but will be able to operate in the wider UK, a Home Office spokesperson said.

A joint statement from the Met, CTP and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said: “Modern crime requires a modern policing response. We support and have been calling for this ambitious step to bring together some of the most capable policing teams in the country into a single National Police Service.

“This builds on the high international regard that already exists amongst partners for Counter Terrorism Policing, whose capabilities and professionalism are recognised globally.

“This transformation, however, must be delivered with care. Its success depends on maintaining strong connections with local policing and the communities we serve.

“Neighbourhood officers remain indispensable in disrupting organised crime and countering terrorism. Their relationships, insights and presence on the ground are foundational to public safety.

“As we implement this reform programme, protecting those vital local links will be essential to ensuring the new National Police Service strengthens – not separates – the bond between policing and the public.”

It comes as officers in the City of London said they remained confident that they would keep their national responsibility for fraud under restructuring plans ahead of the announcement.

In a statement to the Press Association, chairman of the City of London Police Authority, Tijs Broeke, and City of London Police Commissioner and NPCC lead for cyber and economic crime, Pete O’Doherty, said: “We support reforms that aim to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of policing for victims.

“As the national lead force for fraud, the City of London Police, supported by the City of London Corporation, plays a critical role in tackling economic crime and protecting the UK’s economic security, supporting the Government’s ambitions for growth, prosperity, and public safety.”

But backing the plans, former head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Neil Basu, said it will be “far more capable as one national security system dealing more effectively with major crime, organised crime and terrorism in all its forms”.

Head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley has previously supported the idea of the national responsibility for counter-terrorism being removed from his force.

And Graeme Biggar, director general of the National Crime Agency, which would be merged into the new organisation, is also supporting the proposals.

“I am proud of the brilliant work NCA officers do to protect the public from serious and organised crime and new and emerging threats.

“But the overall policing system is out of date. Crime has changed, technology has changed, and how we respond needs to change.

“As part of reform, we need a single, stronger national law enforcement body, building on the NCA and others, to more coherently tackle organised crime, fraud, terrorism and the new international and online threats we face.

“These are threats that affect us all locally, but need a national and international response.

“Such a body would enable us to improve how we protect the public, our communities and the country.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood during a tour of the Lambeth Central Communications Command Centre, south London (James Manning/PA)

Ms Mahmood is already expected to slash the overall number of forces from their current level of 43 under the White Paper.

The Home Secretary has previously said that the structure of 43 forces in England and Wales is “irrational”, and police chiefs such as Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley have already called for radical reform of the set-up, backing a system with fewer, but larger, forces.

But reacting to the move on Friday the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) said the creation of regional forces would be expensive, time-consuming and risks separating police forces from their communities.

Ministers have already announced plans to scrap police and crime commissioners in 2028 to save at least £100 million and help fund neighbourhood policing.

Instead, mayors and council leaders will take up the responsibilities of policing arrangements.