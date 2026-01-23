Trump’s Afghanistan comments ‘ultimate insult’, says mother of wounded veteran

The mother of the most severely wounded British veteran to survive the Afghanistan conflict has condemned US president Donald Trump over his suggestion America’s allies stayed away from the front lines.

Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson suffered horrific injuries when an Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006, said the American leader’s comments were “the ultimate insult”.

She told the Press Association that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer should call out Mr Trump and “make a stand” in response to his remarks.

The King with Ben Parkinson during a ceremony at Mansion House to confer city status on Doncaster in 2022 (Molly Darlington/PA)

The US president made his comments in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked.

He said: “We’ve never needed them.

“They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

His remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with critics pointing to the 457 British deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

The only time Nato’s mutual defence arrangement has been invoked was after the September 11 terrorist attack on the US in 2001, when allies aided American forces in response to the atrocities by al Qaida.

Paratrooper Mr Parkinson, from Doncaster, is widely viewed as the most severely injured British soldier to have survived the war.

The blast left the former lance bombardier in 7 Para RHA with both legs amputated, a twisted spine and brain damage.

Ben Parkinson is the most severely injured UK serviceman to survive the Afghanistan conflict (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mrs Dernie said: “I can assure you, the Taliban didn’t plant IEDs (improvised explosive devices) miles and miles back from the front line.”

She said Sir Keir has “got to stand up for his own armed forces, and he’s got to absolutely refute what Donald Trump said”.

“Call him out,” she said.

“Make a stand for those who fought for this country and for our flag, because it’s just beyond belief.

“Come and look at us, the life that Ben leads – 19-and-a-half years on, still fighting for his care, still fighting for him to have a decent life, recovering from a recent operation.

“To hear this man say: ‘Oh, well, you just fannied about behind the front lines’… It’s the ultimate insult.”