Trump remarks about British troops ‘insulting and appalling’, Starmer says

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Donald Trump’s remarks about British troops in Afghanistan were “insulting and frankly appalling” and signalled the US president should apologise.

Mr Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News that Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

The president also claimed America had “never needed” its Nato partners, despite being the only member state to have ever invoked the alliance’s “all for one, and one for all” clause, in the wake of 9/11.

His remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum in the UK, with critics pointing to both the number of UK deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

Speaking in Downing Street, Sir Keir paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died in Afghanistan, and those who were injured.

He said: “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country.”

Sir Keir said he would apologise if he had said the words used by Mr Trump.

In response to comments from Diane Dernie, mother of severely injured veteran Ben Parkinson, he said: “I’ve made my position clear, and what I say to Diane is, if I had misspoken in that way or said those words, I would certainly apologise and I’d apologise to her.”

She had earlier told the Press Association: “I can assure you, the Taliban didn’t plant IEDs (improvised explosive devices) miles and miles back from the front line.”

Mrs Dernie, whose son Ben suffered horrific injuries when an Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006, also said the US president’s comments were “the ultimate insult” and called on Sir Keir to stand up to Mr Trump over them.

Paratrooper Mr Parkinson, from Doncaster, is widely viewed as the most severely injured British soldier to have survived the war.

The blast left the former lance bombardier in 7 Para RHA with both legs amputated, a twisted spine and brain damage.