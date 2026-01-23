Retail sales see surprise December bounceback amid online boost

UK retail sales bounced back last month in a better-than-expected performance over the key Christmas season, new official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales, which measures the quantity bought, is estimated to have risen by 0.4% in December.

This follows a fall of 0.1% in November.

Most experts had been expecting sales to remain flat in December, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics.

It comes after a boost to online trading, with sales across internet retailers rising by 4.4% – the biggest rise since February last year – thanks to strong demand for gold and silver as precious metal prices boom.

Over the final quarter of the year, retail sales by volume are estimated to have fallen by 0.3% as the December boost failed to offset falls in October and November.

But the ONS said the December figure meant sales volumes overall in 2025 rose by 1.3%, which is the biggest increase since 2021.

ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Sales were up in December, with internet retailing doing well.

“Within this, online jewellers had a strong month and told us there was higher demand for gold and silver.

“Across 2025 as a whole, retail sales saw a second consecutive annual rise after the large falls of 2022 and 2023, but volumes still remained below their pre-pandemic level.”