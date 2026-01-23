Police seek further suspect over alleged sex offences against Joanne Young

Detectives are seeking to identify a further suspect wanted in connection with alleged sex offences against rape victim Joanne Young.

Ms Young’s ex-husband, Philip Young, admitted drugging and raping her over a 13-year period during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Wiltshire Police released five images of a bald man taken between April and May 2022 following the former Tory councillor’s guilty pleas.

The man has scarring on the back of his head (Wiltshire Police/PA)

The force described the suspect as a man of “a large build, hairy, with scarring on the back of his head, prominent lips, short or shaved hair, and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest”.

Police said the alleged offences are believed to have taken place in Swindon, but it is unclear whether the suspect lives locally or whether he travelled from further afield.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith, said: “This is a significant investigation in which several suspects have appeared in court charged with various serious sexual offences.

A side profile of the man whom police wish to question (Wiltshire Police/PA)

“This man remains unknown and we remain really keen to identify and speak with him in connection with the case.

“We appreciate the graphic nature of these images and that they may be triggering to some people, however, we need the public’s help to identify this man.

“It is unknown whether he lives in Swindon or from outside the county, which is why we request that this is shared as widely as possible to assist our bid to identify him.

The man has a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest (Wiltshire Police/PA)

“This appeal has once again been made with the pre-sight and support of the victim, Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity.”

The force urged anyone who recognises the man to email 2651@wiltshire.police.uk and quote reference number 54240080286, or anonymously leave information with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.