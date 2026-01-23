Nicola Sturgeon urged to ‘be honest’ about opening of infections row hospital

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died after contracting an infection at Glasgow’s flagship hospital has urged Nicola Sturgeon to “come forward and be honest” about what she knew ahead of the facility opening.

Kimberly Darroch’s daughter Milly Main died after contracting an infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow.

The hospital has been subject to examination by the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, with the local health board admitting last week it was likely the environment at the hospital had led to infections.

Nicola Sturgeon was health secretary when the hospital was commissioned and first minister when it opened (Jane Barlow/PA)

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s (NHSGGC) closing submission to the inquiry also said “pressure” was applied to ensure the facility was opened on time in 2015.

The hospital was commissioned while Ms Sturgeon was health secretary and opened when she was first minister, leading opposition politicians to ask the former SNP leader to make a statement to Holyrood.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Friday, Ms Darroch said: “We don’t actually know who applied pressure, it’s really not for me to say.

“I do believe Nicola Sturgeon knows something, my message to her is to come forward and be honest.”

She welcomed the change in stance from the health board, which said in its closing statement the environment at the hospital likely contributed to infections.

“However, given the evidence we have heard throughout this inquiry and subsequent closing submissions heard this week, I feel strongly that this is the position GGC should have taken six years ago,” she said.

“We are closer to the truth today than we were six years ago, nevertheless I feel as though we only know half the story.”

Louise Slorance’s husband died after contracting an infection at the hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “All I’ve ever asked for is the truth, the truth of what went so catastrophically wrong and why at Glasgow’s super-hospital.

“This journey has been utterly heartbreaking for myself and Milly’s family, the only thing I can be sure of today is that Milly does not want me to give up until the truth is uncovered.”

Ms Darroch went on to urge bosses at the health board to “admit where, when and why it went wrong”.

She added: “We need to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Addressing the Scottish Government, Ms Darroch added: “I expected more from you – your actions have failed us and our children.”

Louise Slorance, whose husband Andrew died after contracting an infection at the hospital, also spoke at the press conference.

She said: “After a decade, we are at a critical and dangerous juncture in the story of the QEUH infection scandal with GGC accepting carefully chosen and narrowly focused failures to admit to.

“I do not accept the GGC apology, an apology only provided through their lawyers in a public setting.

“I do not believe they have accepted all the fatal failures of the hospital.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar praised the whistleblowers in the case (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “For the sake of money and reputation, they will continue to gamble with people’s lives.

“We cannot allow GGC to deflect from this unmanaged and deadly risk. All lives matter.”

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Sarwar paid tribute to the families who have spoken out, as well as the three doctors who blew the whistle on issues at the hospital – Dr Teresa Inkster, Dr Penelope Redding and Dr Christine Peters.

“They are three amazing, inspiring, strong women that were willing to risk their jobs, willing to risk their professional reputations, and willing to take on the might of an organisation that attempted to bully and silence them,” he said.

“I actually think the nation owes you a huge thank-you and I hope you get the recognition and reward you deserve for the bravery you have shown.”

Mr Sarwar added that if the three whistleblowers were “not satisfied” with the management of the hospital, “then neither am I and neither should anybody across our great country”.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Ms Sturgeon have been approached for comment.