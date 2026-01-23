Moisture in Martian atmosphere could help secure water supply, research finds

Moisture extracted from the atmosphere of Mars could provide a valuable alternative water supply if humans are ever to inhabit the red planet, a study has found.

However the research from a Strathclyde University academic found ice located beneath the surface of Mars would provide the most viable long-term solution.

Dr Vassilis Inglezakis examined the various ways of obtaining water on Mars in a paper in the Advances In Space Research journal.

The planet has several potential sources of H2O – including underground ice, soil moisture, and atmospheric vapour.

While underground ice could provide a long-term solution, Dr Inglezakis’s research noted there are unlikely to be any accessible deposits near locations where explorers would land.

Dr Vassilis Inglezakis compared the different potential methods of recover water (University of Strathclyde/PA)

Harvesting water from the atmosphere is challenging as it requires more power and energy – but he suggested it could provide an alternative in areas were subsurface ice is inaccessible, or as a backup supply.

Dr Inglezakis, from the university’s Department of Chemical and Process Engineering, said: “Reliable access to water would be essential for human survival on Mars, not only for drinking but also for producing oxygen and fuel, which would reduce dependence on Earth-based supplies.

“This study is one of the first to compare the various technologies that could be deployed to recover water in a Martian environment.

“It also puts forward new ideas for atmospheric water harvesting, offering potentially valuable alternatives where other sources are inaccessible.”

The paper discusses each method in terms of energy demands, scalability, and suitability for different Martian conditions.

The analysis suggests subsurface ice is the most viable long-term water source.

Dr Inglezakis added: “While the search for water continues and much of Mars remains unexplored, a clear understanding of available technologies and their realistic applications will be key to supporting sustained missions and eventual settlement.

“The research offers insights for future space exploration missions, supporting efforts to make them more self-sufficient and sustainable.”