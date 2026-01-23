Medical report on Eleanor Donaldson ‘imminent’, court told

A medical report on Lady Eleanor Donaldson is “imminent”, a court has been told.

The trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife on charges relating to alleged historical sexual offences has been delayed on two occasions because of her medical issues.

At a review hearing at Newry Crown Court on Friday, Judge Paul Ramsey said he was “a bit disappointed” the report on Eleanor Donaldson was not yet before the court.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 63, who did not attend the brief hearing on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after a previous court hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

Defence barrister Ian Turkington said the medical report on Eleanor Donaldson is “imminent”.

He said: “It’s only with the report we will be meaningfully able to timetable the next steps.”

The judge adjourned the case for a week.

Mr Turkington said he hoped to have the medical report by next Friday.

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March 2024.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.