Husband pleads guilty to drugging and raping ex-wife over 13 years

A husband has admitted drugging and raping his now ex-wife over a 13-year period.

Philip Young, 49, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in front of his former spouse Joanne Young at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

He took 27 minutes to enter his guilty pleas to offences including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and voyeurism.

Young, formerly of Swindon, but now of Amberley Road, Enfield, also admitted multiple counts of administering a substance to his then-wife with intent to stupefy her – with all offences taking place between 2010 and 2023.

He admitted 48 of the 56 charges against him, pleading guilty to 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles.

Ms Young, 48, who previously waived her right to anonymity in connection with the case, sat in the court to listen to the guilty pleas, supported by her sister and a member of witness support.

Five other men also appeared in court on Friday, charged with sexual offences against Ms Young.

Norman Macksoni, of Wood End Close in Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, 47, and Richard Wilkins, 61, of Toothill, Swindon, Wiltshire, both pleaded not guilty to one count of rape.

Dean Hamilton, 47, of no fixed abode, is yet to enter a plea to the same charge, as well as two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

Wilkins also pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault by penetration.

Connor Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way in Swindon, pleaded not guilty to sexual touching.