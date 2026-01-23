Government faces legal action over failure to disclose Sturgeon inquiry evidence

The Scottish Government could be held in contempt of court over its failure to respond in a long-running freedom of information battle after the Information Commissioner kicked off legal proceedings.

For the first time in the history of the post, David Hamilton announced on Friday he had instructed solicitors to begin proceedings against the Government at the Court of Session.

The commissioner had previously given the Government until January 15 to respond to release documents relating to the probe by James Hamilton KC into potential breaches of the ministerial code by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon during the investigation into her predecessor Alex Salmond.

A subsequent deadline was set for Thursday, with Mr Hamilton threatening legal action if the documents were not published, which was again missed by ministers.

In a statement, the commissioner said: “The commissioner notes that the full and timely compliance with his decision notices is a key element ensuring the effective operation of FOI in Scotland. He will not hesitate in exercising his power to refer non-compliance to the Court of Session in circumstances where an authority fails to comply.

“He has, therefore, instructed his solicitors to take the next steps in the certification process to the court. This is the first time that the commissioner has made such a report to the court on non-compliance.

“Once certified, the court may then investigate the matter, and may treat a failure to comply as contempt of court.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Mr Hamilton was appointed to investigate Ms Sturgeon’s conduct in relation to the investigation of allegations of abuse by two civil servants against Mr Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon was found to have breached the ministerial code unknowingly and remained in the top job.

The Government has been resistant in recent years to release documents relating to the inquiry under freedom of information legislation, appealing an earlier decision by the Information Commissioner to the Court of Session on another tranche of documents.