Funeral hears tribute to ‘people’s champion’ former Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady

Former Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady has been described as the “people’s champion” at his funeral service.

Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister and MLA for Newry and Armagh Liz Kimmins, spoke at the mass in St Catherine’s church, Dominic Street, Newry, saying Mr Brady always defended “the most vulnerable in our communities”.

Mr Brady was Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh from 2007 to 2015, before becoming the MP for the area in 2015 to 2024.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and Mickey Brady (left) (Brian Lawless/PA)

Prior to entering politics he ran a welfare rights advice centre in Newry.

He died in hospital aged 75 on January 16.

At his funeral service on Friday, which was attended by Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill, Ms Kimmins said that since his death she’d “heard countless stories of the help Mickey provided to thousands of people for over 50 years”.

“The first Welfare Rights Officer of its kind here in the North, Mickey with his trademark denims and long hair, embarked on a journey in 1981 set to change the lives of people from all backgrounds, bar none,” she said.

“I’ve read how office hours meant nothing to Mickey, no matter where or when you met him with a problem, his generosity of time and willingness ensured no one was turned away, a trait that Mickey carried right through up until just a few weeks ago, when, despite having retired the previous year, he was still filling out benefits forms and seeing people in our offices.

“Mickey was synonymous with standing up for the underdog, standing up for what was right, and ensuring those who needed it most got what they were entitled to.

Mickey Brady’s mother Sally Brady with then deputy first minister Martin McGuinness (left) and her son, Mr Brady in Stormont (Paul Faith/PA)

“From civil rights to Tory cuts, fighting for Daisy Hill and standing up for Palestine, Mickey was always on the front line defending the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Mickey’s move into elected politics, first as a Sinn Fein MLA and later as an MP, was a natural transition as a strong socialist and republican.”

Ms Kimmins referred to Mr Brady’s distinctive long hair, saying “it was no surprise then that once Mickey stepped back from public life, the trademark ponytail would be back with a vengeance”.

“During his time in Stormont, Mickey became a friend to many, and even those diametrically opposed to his politics found it very difficult not to be drawn in by Mickey’s warm wit and friendly manner,” she said.

“Mickey was always on hand to assist his colleagues, particularly newly elected reps coming through and I know I will be forever grateful for his leadership, his support and his encouragement since I first put my name forward for election.

“And it was one of the most proudest moments in my life to have my name alongside the great Mickey Brady’s above the door of our newly opened office back in 2021 on Monaghan Street in the heart of his beloved Newry.”

Sinn Fein candidates Chris Hazzard (left), South Down, and Mickey Brady, Newry and Armagh, celebrate election in 2017 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Kimmins went on to describe Mr Brady as “one of the funniest, kindest people you could ever meet with the most incredible memory”.

She said: “Without him, the lives of many would have turned out very differently.

“Our republican family, the community of Newry and all who knew and loved Mickey have lost someone very special, and the outpouring of love and support since his passing is testament to the high esteem that Mickey was held.

“Slan go foill mo chara, we will miss you so much.”

During the offertory among the items that were brought to the altar was a medal that Mr Brady won in a squash tournament and writings from prison by Bobby Sands.

Mr Brady’s daughter Saoirse paid tribute to a “caring husband, a loving and dedicated father, a devoted and doting grandfather”.

“It’s a running joke in our family that my dad ended every speech he ever made with tiocfaidh ar la (our day will come), even all of our wedding speeches. I’m not joking,” she said.

“Even in my last conversation with him, just over a week ago, we talked about how he hoped to see a united Ireland for all, where everyone was welcome and equality was paramount.

“Even in death, he’s still fighting the good fight, and has raised almost £5,000 pounds for medical aid for Palestinians, a cause that was always close to his heart.

“We know that his legacy lives on in us as children, his grandchildren and the community that he served so well, he is and will always be, both our hero and the people’s champion.

“Today, my father’s day has come, tiocfaidh ar la.”

Father Gerard Tremer who led the service, said: “Families came to (Mr Brady) feeling down and dejected with little hope of improvement, high unemployment rates here in Newry and indeed throughout Northern Ireland, but Mickey was their hope for the future.

“Mickey became their bright star in a dark, dark night during dark, dark times, he was one of their own. He was on their side.”