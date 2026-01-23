Duke of Sussex says British soldiers who died in Afghanistan ‘deserve respect’

The Duke of Sussex has said British soldiers who served and died in Afghanistan “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”, after US President Donald Trump claimed Nato allies stayed away from the front lines in the conflict.

Mr Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News that Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

The president also claimed America had “never needed” its Nato partners, despite being the only member state to have ever invoked the alliance’s “all for one, and one for all” clause, in the wake of 9/11.

Former soldier Harry, who carried out two frontline tours to Afghanistan, said in a statement on Friday evening: “In 2001, Nato invoked Article 5 for the first — and only — time in history.

“It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security.

“Allies answered that call.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there.

“The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.

“Thousands of lives were changed forever.

“Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters.

“Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.

“Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”

Mr Trump’s remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum in the UK, with critics pointing to both the number of UK deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam.