Amazon planning to cut thousands more jobs – reports

Amazon is planning to cut thousands of jobs as it pushes forward with efforts to streamline its operations, according to reports.

The speculation comes only three months after the US tech giant revealed plans to cut around 14,000 corporate jobs in order to reduce bureaucracy across the business.

On Friday, Reuters and Bloomberg both reported that boss Andy Jassy is planning to announce further job cuts in the coming days.

The reports indicate the redundancies would be in the thousands but could be as large as the previous wave of cuts.

Amazon has been contacted for comment.

Reports suggest roles in Amazon Web Services could be impacted (Alamy/PA)

Staff at Amazon Web Services, Prime Video, retail and HR departments are among those likely to be affected, according to the reports.

Last summer, Mr Jassy highlighted that Amazon was likely to reduce its staff count over the coming years as it increases its use of artificial intelligence for many tasks.

On announcing the previous shake-up in October, he suggested the cuts were likely to go further, stating it had found “additional places we can remove layers”.

The company employed around 1.57 million at the end of September last year, with about 350,000 of these across its corporate workforce, while the majority of employees work in its warehouses.

It employs around 75,000 people across its operations in the UK.