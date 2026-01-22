William has microfibre filter fitted to washing machines at home

A device which captures microplastics from washing machines has been fitted at the new home of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William visited Matter, which is based in Bristol and was an Earthshot Prize finalist in 2025, as part of a trip to celebrate innovation and sustainability.

It is understood the device was installed at Forest Lodge, the Grade II listed eight-bedroom property in Windsor Great Park which the Wales family moved into after leaving Adelaide Cottage in the autumn.

The Prince of Wales talks to Matter chief executive Adam Root during a visit to the 2025 Earthshot Prize finalist, a pioneer in sustainable technology based in Bristol (Alastair Grant/PA)

Adam Root, founder and chief executive of Matter, developed the filtration system at his mother-in-law’s dining table with a £250 grant from The King’s Trust.

William asked staff at the company about how they were working to scale up the business, alongside brand partners.

He told them: “You should be really proud.

“You must be excited where it is headed.

“This is really going places, it is incredible, well done.”

Matter chief executive Adam Root said the company now employs around 50 people (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mr Root, from Essex, told the prince the climate technology company now employs around 50 people and is focused on tackling the growing global problem of microplastic pollution.

The company’s technology has been developed to prevent microplastics entering waterways.

William was shown a ball of red microfibres captured from an estimated 10 washes of red towels, as well as two plastic boxes of microfibres from a machine to tackle the issue in textile manufacturing.

He said: “I’m genuinely horrified.

The Prince of Wales holds two boxes containing waste products during a visit to climate technology company Matter (Alastair Grant/PA)

“I can’t get over the size.

“It is absolutely atrocious.

“Companies must have known how much stuff they are washing away.”

William was presented with a bottle containing microfibres captured from 10 washes with a domestic washing machine.

He replied: “I’m very glad we had our filters on our washing machines.”

William takes a closer look during his visit (Alastair Grant/PA)

It is understood that William is keen for the King to install the device at Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

As well as Forest Lodge, the devices are already being used at William and Kate’s other properties, their 10-bedroom mansion Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.

After leaving Matter, the prince visited the UK’s most powerful supercomputer named Isambard-AI, by the University of Bristol and company NCC, an innovation organisation.

The Prince of Wales with scientists during a visit to the University of Bristol’s Isambard-AI supercomputer and NCC, a world-leading innovation organisation, in Bristol (Chris Jackson/PA)

Speaking after the visit, Professor Evelyn Welch, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, said it had been a “pleasure” to showcase its work to William.

“We were delighted to share with Prince William how this work is already making a real difference to people’s lives, and how our teams are striving every day to create positive change for communities here in the UK and around the world,” she said.