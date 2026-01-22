Weather warnings issued as heavy rain brings threat of flooding

Heavy rain has brought the prospect of flooding and disruption across parts of the country on Thursday.

Amber and yellow warnings are in place for parts of Scotland, while the Met Office has issued further yellow warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of south Wales and south west England.

The amber warning, which runs until 6pm on Thursday, will affect parts of Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Highlands, Eilean Siar, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Another yellow warning for rain is in force for most of the north east of Scotland until 11.59pm on Friday.

Up to 20mm is forecast to fall during Thursday across south Wales, Somerset and parts of Devon and Dorset, where a yellow warning is coming into place at 8am.

The Met Office said rain falling on saturated ground could lead to flooding and disruption.

The warning runs until 4pm on Thursday when the forecaster said the heaviest of the rain was clearing to the north east.

A further yellow warning for Northern Ireland was in place from 10am on Thursday for the rest of the day.

Up to 40mm is predicted in some places, mainly on high ground, with 15-25mm falling widely during the day.

The Met Office said homes and businesses are likely to face flooding in the more affected areas, with delays or cancellations to public transport, while some communities may be cut off.

Drivers have been warned to take care and the Met Office said power cuts are possible.

ScotRail has speed restrictions in place for its Perth to Inverness route until 9.30am on Saturday, and its Aberdeen to Inverness routes until 12pm on Friday.

Ferry operator CalMac has cancelled all Oban-Coll-Tiree services on Thursday and says some other services may be subject to cancellations or delays at short notice.

Restrictions were in place on the Forth Road Bridge on Thursday morning due to high winds, while drivers were advised to take caution on various crossings around Scotland.

Police Scotland have advised drivers to take care when travelling while the weather warnings are in place.