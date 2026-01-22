UK will not join Board of Peace signing amid concerns over Russia

Britain will not sign Donald Trump’s Board of Peace treaty on Thursday, Yvette Cooper has said amid concerns about Russian involvement.

The Foreign Secretary said the UK strongly supports the US president’s 20-point plan for peace in the Middle East as he seeks to spotlight his plans at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

But asked whether the UK would join the Board of Peace, she told BBC Breakfast: “There’s a huge amount of work to do we won’t be one of the signatories today, because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues, and we do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace, when we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine.

“And to be honest, that is also what we should be talking about.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is still consulting with its “strategic partners” before deciding to commit to the plan.